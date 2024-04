Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's 3-2 win over the ChiSox.

Santana went yard once again Monday, tallying his fourth long ball in his last five games with a two-run homer off Garrett Crochet in the second inning. He's been on an absolute tear in his last five outings, batting .333 with 10 RBI. Despite the hot streak, Santana owns a poor .185/.265/.348 slash line through 102 plate appearances.