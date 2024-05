Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The veteran first baseman got his bat on a pitch out of the strike zone in the fifth inning against Yusei Kikuchi and poked it just fair down the right-field line, putting the Twins in the lead for good. Santana has been productive over the last few weeks -- all five of his homers on the season have come in his last 15 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .264/.328/.585 with eight runs and 12 RBI.