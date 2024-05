Santana went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Santana took Toronto's starter Alek Manoah deep for a three-run shot in the top of the seventh inning, breaking a 0-0 tie. The homer was his seventh of the season and he has now gone deep in three consecutive seasons. Since May 5, Santana has gone 9-for-23 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored over eight contests.