The Indians recalled Anderson from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Mariners.

Sunday's appearance will mark Anderson's first at the big-league level since September 2016 after elbow injuries derailed his career. Though he entered spring training healthy, Anderson was eased into action at the minor-league level and made only two three-inning appearances for Columbus prior to his promotion. He'll assume the rotation spot vacated by Corey Kluber (forearm) but will presumably be on a strict pitch count in his first outing with the Tribe.