Cody Anderson: Elects free agency
Anderson (elbow) became a free agent Monday after being outrighted off Cleveland's 40-man roster.
Anderson threw just 8.2 innings at the big-league level this season, allowing nine runs while walking eight batters. He underwent surgery on the flexor tendon in his right elbow in mid-June and did not return to action. His status heading into next year's spring training is unclear.
