Mariners' Cody Anderson: Inks minors deal with Mariners
Anderson (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Anderson's 2019 season was cut short after he underwent surgery on his flexor tendon in his right elbow in mid-June, but he'll get to work in major-league spring training in 2020 pending a physical. The right-hander has seen limited action over the past several seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017.
