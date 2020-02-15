Anderson (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Anderson's 2019 season was cut short after he underwent surgery on his flexor tendon in his right elbow in mid-June, but he'll get to work in major-league spring training in 2020 pending a physical. The right-hander has seen limited action over the past several seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017.