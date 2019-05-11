Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Anderson was up for two starts in his latest stint with the Indians, giving up six runs in a combined 3.2 innings of work. A.J. Cole will take his place on the roster but presumably not in the rotation, as an off day Wednesday means that the Indians won't need a fifth starter for 10 days.

