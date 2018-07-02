Indians' Gabriel Rodriguez: Inks $2.1 million deal with Tribe

Rodriguez agreed to a $2.1 million deal with the Indians on Monday.

Ranked as a top-eight prospect in this July 2 international signing class by both MLB.com and Baseball America, Rodriguez won't turn 17 until February, but already measures in at 6-foot-2, 174 pounds. While his current tools aren't outstanding, he is considered one of the best pure hitters in this class, consistently producing in games and showcases with an advanced all-fields approach. Given his size and hitting ability, most evaluators expect him to develop 20-homer pop down the road. He won't be much of a threat on the bases. Rodriguez may get sent out as a shortstop, but is expected to end up at third base.

