Indians' Gabriel Rodriguez: Inks $2.1 million deal with Tribe
Rodriguez agreed to a $2.1 million deal with the Indians on Monday.
Ranked as a top-eight prospect in this July 2 international signing class by both MLB.com and Baseball America, Rodriguez won't turn 17 until February, but already measures in at 6-foot-2, 174 pounds. While his current tools aren't outstanding, he is considered one of the best pure hitters in this class, consistently producing in games and showcases with an advanced all-fields approach. Given his size and hitting ability, most evaluators expect him to develop 20-homer pop down the road. He won't be much of a threat on the bases. Rodriguez may get sent out as a shortstop, but is expected to end up at third base.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...