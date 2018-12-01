Indians' James Hoyt: Inks deal with Indians
Hoyt (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with Cleveland.
Hoyt re-signed with the Indians after spending the final three months of the regular season with the organization. He only wound up appearing in three games for Triple-A Columbus before hitting the disabled list with a knee injury, though he should be back to full health prior to spring training.
