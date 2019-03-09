Mathias exited Friday's game against the Giants after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The details surrounding Mathias' status are unclear at this point, so he'll be considered day-to-day until further evaluation takes place.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...