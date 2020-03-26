Indians' Mike Freeman: Could make roster
Freeman was in a tight race with Christian Arroyo for the utility infielder spot when camp was suspended, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The Indians designated him for assignment early in the offseason when they brought in Emmanuel Clase and Delino DeShields, but Freeman has a lot of respect in the clubhouse after being something of an unsung hero in 2019. He hit .286/.400/.381 with zero home runs, six strikeouts and four walks in 25 plate appearances this spring. While Arroyo is on the 40-man roster and might be the better hitter, Freeman is the superior defender, and might be a more trusted by manager Terry Francona.
