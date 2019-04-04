Indians' Nick Sandlin: Rehabbing forearm injury
Sandlin is in extended spring training rehabbing a forearm injury, MLB.com reports.
Sandlin, the 67th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is a sidearm reliever who dominated across four levels after signing last season, finishing the year at Double-A. If he were healthy, he might be the favorite to be the first from his draft class to reach the majors, and he could still pull off that feat if he is able to return sometime in the first half.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...