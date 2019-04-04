Indians' Nick Sandlin: Rehabbing forearm injury

Sandlin is in extended spring training rehabbing a forearm injury, MLB.com reports.

Sandlin, the 67th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is a sidearm reliever who dominated across four levels after signing last season, finishing the year at Double-A. If he were healthy, he might be the favorite to be the first from his draft class to reach the majors, and he could still pull off that feat if he is able to return sometime in the first half.

