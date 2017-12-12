Brigham signed a one-year, $500,000 contract to play for the Nexen Heroes in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reports.

Brigham joined the Heroes after he was released by the Tigers last summer. He went 10-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 24 starts. It's possible he could return to MLB if he becomes a star in South Korea, but the odds are low since he'll be 30 years old next season.