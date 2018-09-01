Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Scheduled for MLB debut Sunday
Brigham's contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. He'll make his major-league debut Sunday against Toronto, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Brigham will take the rotation spot vacated by Pablo Lopez, who hit the 60-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. If Brigham impresses, he could remain in the rotation for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old posted a 1.18 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Jacksonville and a 3.44 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A New Orleans, walking less than 6.5 percent of batters at each stop.
