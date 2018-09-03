Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Takes loss vs. Blue Jays
Brigham (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across three innings as he was saddled with the loss Sunday against Toronto.
Brigham surrendered a run in the first inning followed by two more in the third before exiting his major-league debut. He managed to throw just 45 of 82 pitches for strikes before being pulled. Brigham's contract was selected Saturday from Triple-A New Orleans, and after Pablo Lopez (shoulder) landed on the 60-day disabled list, Brigham figures to remain in the starting rotation for the final month of the regular season. His next start lines up for Saturday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Scheduled for MLB debut Sunday•
-
Jacob Brigham: Signs to stay in South Korea•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Throwing well since return from shoulder injury•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Held back with shoulder injury•
-
Tigers' Jacob Brigham: Signs minor league deal with Tigers•
-
Jacob Brigham: Rights acquired by Rakuten Golden Eagles of NPB•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...