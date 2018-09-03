Brigham (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across three innings as he was saddled with the loss Sunday against Toronto.

Brigham surrendered a run in the first inning followed by two more in the third before exiting his major-league debut. He managed to throw just 45 of 82 pitches for strikes before being pulled. Brigham's contract was selected Saturday from Triple-A New Orleans, and after Pablo Lopez (shoulder) landed on the 60-day disabled list, Brigham figures to remain in the starting rotation for the final month of the regular season. His next start lines up for Saturday against Pittsburgh.

