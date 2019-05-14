Jake Peavy: Moving on from baseball
Peavy indicated earlier in May that he's no longer pursuing a comeback and has decided to end his playing career, Scott Miller of Turner Sports reports.
Peavy hadn't pitched professionally since 2016, but was believed to be exploring a return to baseball last season. The right-hander never drew any serious interest from MLB teams and has now formally ended a productive 15-year career that included three All-Star appearances, two World Series titles and one National League Cy Young Award. He'll step away from the game with a 3.63 ERA and 152-126 record across stints with the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox and Giants.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...