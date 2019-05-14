Jake Peavy: Moving on from baseball

Peavy indicated earlier in May that he's no longer pursuing a comeback and has decided to end his playing career, Scott Miller of Turner Sports reports.

Peavy hadn't pitched professionally since 2016, but was believed to be exploring a return to baseball last season. The right-hander never drew any serious interest from MLB teams and has now formally ended a productive 15-year career that included three All-Star appearances, two World Series titles and one National League Cy Young Award. He'll step away from the game with a 3.63 ERA and 152-126 record across stints with the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox and Giants.