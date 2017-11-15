Jake Peavy: Interested in playing next season

Peavy is interested in returning to the field in 2018 after sitting out this past season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Peavy tried to latch on with an organization last spring, but was unable to find a home after posting a 5.54 ERA in 2016 with the Giants. During that season, he compiled a 1.43 WHIP and held a 102:36 K:BB over the course of 118.2 innings. In the event that he gets an opportunity somewhere, the 36-year-old could provide depth whether as a back-end starter or in a club's bullpen, but likely won't receive more than a minor-league contract for this upcoming season.