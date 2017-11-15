Jake Peavy: Interested in playing next season
Peavy is interested in returning to the field in 2018 after sitting out this past season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Peavy tried to latch on with an organization last spring, but was unable to find a home after posting a 5.54 ERA in 2016 with the Giants. During that season, he compiled a 1.43 WHIP and held a 102:36 K:BB over the course of 118.2 innings. In the event that he gets an opportunity somewhere, the 36-year-old could provide depth whether as a back-end starter or in a club's bullpen, but likely won't receive more than a minor-league contract for this upcoming season.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...