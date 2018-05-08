The Tigers released Russell on Monday, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

After failing to win a bullpen gig with the Tigers in spring training, Russell opened the season at Triple-A Toledo, making only two appearances and giving up five runs over three innings before getting let go. The lefty will likely try to land a minor-league deal elsewhere but will face a difficult path back to the majors regardless of where he lands.

