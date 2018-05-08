James Russell: Released by Detroit
The Tigers released Russell on Monday, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.
After failing to win a bullpen gig with the Tigers in spring training, Russell opened the season at Triple-A Toledo, making only two appearances and giving up five runs over three innings before getting let go. The lefty will likely try to land a minor-league deal elsewhere but will face a difficult path back to the majors regardless of where he lands.
More News
-
James Russell: Signs minor-league contract with Detroit•
-
Indians' James Russell: Inks NRI deal with Cleveland•
-
James Russell: Files for free agency•
-
Phillies' James Russell: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Phillies' James Russell: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Phillies' James Russell: Added to 25-man roster•
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like you're roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...