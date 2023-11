Jackson elected to become a free agent Thursday.

Jackson was removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster last month and has now formally rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo. The 36-year-old right-hander should draw a decent amount of interest on the open market this winter after working to a 2.12 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB over 29.2 innings of relief with Toronto in 2023.