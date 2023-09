Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

He'll lose his spot on the 28-man active roster as the Blue Jays make room for Erik Swanson's (back) return from the 15-day injured list. Jackson has been up and down between the majors and minors this season but has pitched well when with the big club, holding a 2.36 ERA and 25:8 K:BB over 26.2 frames.