The Twins outrighted Jackson to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Jackson has now been moved off the Twins' 40-man roster on two occasions this season, but unless he elects free agency, he'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at Triple-A. Over 20 appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen this season, Jackson has posted a 7.52 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 26.1 innings.