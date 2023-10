Jackson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

It's a little surprising to see Jackson pass through waivers unclaimed after he held a 2.12 ERA, 0.91 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season. As it is, he'll be part of the Blue Jays' Wild Card Series taxi squad, hanging around and working out in case he's needed as an injury replacement.