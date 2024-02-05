Jackson signed a contract with the Twins on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Jackson was outrighted to Triple-A by the Blue Jays in early October and elected free agency in November. He was able to land a major-league contract with Minnesota just before the start of spring training and will now attempt to carve out a role in the Twins' bullpen. He's made appearances with San Francisco, Atlanta and Toronto over the past three seasons, posting a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 ERA in 52.2 innings over 50 outings.