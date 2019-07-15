Ames was released by the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Ames spent the first half of the season with Double-A Pensacola, recording a 4.57 ERA in 41.1 innings. His 31.6 percent strikeout rate was strong, but it came with a 15.3 percent walk rate, and there's nothing particularly impressive about a 28-year-old easily handling Double-A competition.

