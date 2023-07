The Phillies released Hicks on Saturday.

After linking up with the Phillies on a minor-league deal during the offseason, Hicks had spent the entire 2023 campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .206 with three home runs and 11 stolen bases across 206 plate appearances. While the 33-year-old could land another minor-league deal from an organization looking to add to its catcher depth, he'll have an uphill battle to reach the majors, where he hasn't appeared since 2021.