The Phillies reassigned Hicks to minor-league camp Monday.
Philadelphia sent out Hicks and Aramis Garcia in its latest round of roster cuts, leaving Garrett Stubbs (knee) and Rafael Marchan (wrist) as the lone catchers battling for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind JT Realmuto. Stubbs should have the edge on those duties if the knee injury he's been nursing since the World Baseball Classic doesn't prevent him being available for Opening Day, but if neither Stubbs nor Marchan can overcome their lingering health concerns, Hicks could end up being a late addition to the 26-man active roster.