The Dodgers released De Fratus on Sept. 1.
De Fratus was assigned to the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate in Tulsa coming out of spring training, but he never got the chance to appear for the club after the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled. The Dodgers chose not to include him in their 60-man roster pool prior to summer camp before ultimately cutting De Fratus loose so he could pursue opportunities elsewhere. De Fratus last appeared in the majors in 2015, when he tossed 80 innings over 61 relief outings with Philadelphia.
