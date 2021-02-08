The Dodgers announced Monday that De Fratus joined the Triple-A Oklahoma City staff as a bullpen coach, signaling the end of his playing career.

De Fratus inked a minor-league contract with the Dodgers last winter, but he never had the opportunity to pitch for the organization in 2020 after he wasn't included in Los Angeles' 60-man roster pool following the cancellation of the minor-league season. He'll now transition into coaching, concluding a career that included 191 MLB relief appearances from 2011 through 2015, all with the Phillies. De Fratus retires with a career 7-6 record and 4.08 ERA.