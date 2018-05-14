De Fratus was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week on Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

At the major-league level, De Fratus was last seen posting a 5.51 ERA in 80 innings of relief for the Phillies back in 2015. Now 30 years old, De Fratus is with his fourth organization since that time and is now a starting pitcher, having made the switch in the Mariners' organization last season. In five starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, the veteran has a 2.76 ERA. Even if injuries open a path back to the big leagues for De Fratus, don't expect much. His strikeout rate at Triple-A is just 10.9 percent, so it's difficult to see him being very effective against major-league hitters.