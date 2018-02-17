De Fratus signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

De Fratus will likely serve as organizational pitching depth for the Dodgers. The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015, and he spent all of the 2017 campaign with Double-A Arkansas, compiling a 4.85 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 98.1 innings.