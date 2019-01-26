De Fratus agreed Saturday with the Dodgers on a minor-league contract, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

De Fratus will stick around in the organization after splitting time between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa in 2018. Between the two stops, the 31-year-old compiled a 4.74 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 93 strikeouts across 133 frames.

