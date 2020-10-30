site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Kohl Stewart: Elects free agency
RotoWire Staff
Stewart refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk and was released by the Orioles on Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 26-year-old elected free agency after being removed from the 40-man roster and going unclaimed on waivers. Stewart opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 since he's a Type 1 diabetic.
