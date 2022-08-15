Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Santana tallied just two hits in 26 at-bats over his last eight games, so manager Scott Servais decided to hold him out for the second time in three days. The Mariners are as healthy as they have been in a while, so Santana will need to get back on track in order to continue playing regularly.
