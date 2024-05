Emerson has a .295/.457/.443 slash line with two home runs, one stolen base, 12 strikeouts and 16 walks in 16 games for Single-A Modesto.

Emerson has at least two walks in five straight games while striking out twice over that stretch. He is in complete control at the plate and is hitting the ball hard for his age (31.3 Hard%), but his 57.1 percent groundball rate is capping his power output early this season.