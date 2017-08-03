Smyly (elbow), who underwent Tommy John surgery in July and is currently rehabbing in Dallas, visited with the Mariners in Arlington on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's doing OK," Servais said. "He really likes it here on our team and feels bad he wasn't able to contribute. I'd still love to have him here going forward. Those are deals [general manager Jerry Dipoto] and his agent have to work out, but I still think there's a real good fit for him here."

Smyly met with manager Scott Servais and both parties reiterated their hope that the southpaw can eventually take the mound for the Mariners. The veteran was injured during spring training, so he's actually yet to throw a pitch for his new team. Whether he ever will remains up in the air for the foreseeable future, as Smyly is also likely to miss most of 2018 due to the timing of the surgery. While he has one year left of arbitration eligibility, he'll become a free agent unless the team is willing to tender him the required minimum of 80 percent of this year's $6.88 million contract.