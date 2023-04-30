McGee didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing only one hit and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The 25-year-old right-hander was undaunted by the prospect of facing a powerful Toronto lineup on the road in his first ever big-league start, and McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a Matt Chapman double with two outs ended his brush with history. McGee probably could have lasted longer -- he exited after only 64 pitches (45 strikes) -- but in a scoreless tie, manager Scott Servais elected to rely on his bullpen instead. With Robbie Ray (elbow) done for the year and top prospect Bryce Miller struggling to keep the ball in the yard with Double-A Arkansas, there's a golden opportunity in front of McGee to lay claim to a rotation spot. He could face another tough test his second time out, however, as he currently lines up for a home start against the Astros next weekend.