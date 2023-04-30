The Mariners placed McGee on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

McGee's move to the IL comes after he was brilliant in a spot start for Seattle in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Toronto, as he twirled 6.2 innings of shutout baseball. The rookie right-hander's arm was apparently hurting after the fact, however, and he'll now be sidelined for at least two weeks while while recovering from the strain. Outfielder Taylor Trammell (wrist) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding transaction.