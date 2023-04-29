McGee was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and will start for the Mariners on Saturday in Toronto.

Chris Flexen had been listed as the probable starter for Seattle, but McGee will instead get the call against a dangerous Blue Jays lineup. The 25-year-old right-hander was sporting a 3.14 ERA and 24:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings (five starts) this season at the Triple-A level. He's an iffy fantasy bet in the afternoon matchup at Rogers Centre, but there could be more favorable assignments ahead if he sticks around in Flexen's rotation spot.