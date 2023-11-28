McGee (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McGee was given an invitation to major-league spring training as part of the deal, but he'll spend it rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. The 25-year-old doesn't figure to be game-ready until around the middle of the 2024 season, but he is locked in with the Brewers through 2025.