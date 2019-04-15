Swanson is slated to enter the Seattle rotation for his first MLB start Wednesday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Swanson made his big-league debut last week as a reliever before being sent to Triple-A Tacoma after his lone appearance, but he rejoined the Mariners two days later when Wade LeBlanc (oblique) was placed on the injured list. With LeBlanc set to miss at least the next 4-to-6 weeks, Swanson should have an extended opportunity to prove his worth as a starter, though the Mariners likely won't hesitate to pull the plug on him if he struggles in his initial opportunities. The right-hander at least gets a soft landing spot to kick things off with a home start versus a Cleveland offense that ranks 28th in wRC+ (60) and 29th in strikeout percentage (27.4%).