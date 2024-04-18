Swanson (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on three hits in a third of an inning.

After Jordan Romano pitched Tuesday, Swanson was brought in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth in his 2024 debut. The right-hander let up a lead-off homer to Giancarlo Stanton followed by two more hits. Swanson would coax a groundout from Oswaldo Cabrera before he was replaced by Tim Mayza, who allowed both inherited runners to score. While it was a rough start to the year for Swanson, it's telling that he was immediately thrust into a high-leverage role. The 30-year-old veteran pitched to a 2.97 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 75:12 K:BB across 66.2 innings last season.