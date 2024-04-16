Swanson (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Swanson got a late start to the season because of right forearm inflammation but has been cleared to return following three rehab appearances. He is in line for a setup role in the Blue Jays' bullpen, although it's possible he'll be eased back into high-leverage situations.