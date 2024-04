Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Swanson (forearm) threw another bullpen session Monday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Swanson opened the season on the Blue Jays' 15-day IL due to forearm tightness he sustained during spring training. He also threw off the mound Saturday, and Schneider noted that Monday's session went well. Swanson appears to be trending towards a minimum stay on the injured list.