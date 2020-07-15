Kelenic slugged two home runs in Monday's intrasquad game and added an RBI single in Tuesday's contest, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners have already gone on record as saying they plan on resisting the temptation to have Kelenic make his big-league debut in the shortened 2020 season; however, the 20-year-old is testing the organization's commitment to that pledge with his red-hot start to summer camp. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Kelenic is 5-for-8 with doubles, Monday's pair of round trippers and three RBI across four intrasquad games, but he's still projected to head to the team's alternate training site for continued development once the regular season begins.