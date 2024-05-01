Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

The lefty-hitting Kelenic typically sits when Atlanta faces off against left-handed starting pitchers, but the young outfielder will cede his spot in the lineup to Adam Duvall while right-hander Emerson Hancock takes the hill for Seattle. Atlanta may just have wanted to open up playing time for Duvall, who hadn't started since last Friday while the club had faced off against right-handers in each of the previous four games.