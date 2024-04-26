Kelenic is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Lefty Logan Allen is pitching for Cleveland, so Kelenic will unsurprisingly start Friday's contest on the bench. Adam Duvall will receive another look in left field while batting ninth.
