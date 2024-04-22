Kelenic is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
As has typically been the case this season, the lefty-hitting Kelenic finds himself on the bench to begin Monday's series opener while the Marlins bring a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) to the hill. Platoon mate Adam Duvall will replace Kelenic in left field and will bat seventh.
More News
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: On bench against southpaw•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Heads to bench vs. lefty•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Sits versus southpaw•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: On bench versus lefty•
-
Braves' Jarred Kelenic: Swing adjustments paying off•