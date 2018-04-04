Mariners' Jean Segura: Hit parade continues Tuesday

Segura went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

A 1-for-8 start over his first two games didn't faze Segura, who's bounced back to go 5-for-8 with two doubles, an RBI, Tuesday's walk and three runs over the subsequent pair of contests. One of the better pure hitters in baseball over the last two seasons, Segura's current surge serves as a tangible reminder of the upside he offers if he can remain healthier than 2017, when he played in only 125 games primarily due to a multi-week ankle injury.