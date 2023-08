The Marlins traded Segura to the Guardians alongside Kahlil Watson on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Marlins haven't quite received the production they were expecting from Segura when they signed him to a two-year deal in the offseason. He's slashing just .219/.277/.279 with 21 RBI through 326 plate appearances and will likely compete with Andres Gimenez for playing time at second base.