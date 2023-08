The Guardians released Segura after acquiring him from the Marlins on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old and Kahlil Watson headed to Cleveland in exchange for Josh Bell, but Segura will instead head straight to the open market. Segura has struggled at the plate with a .219/.277/.279 slash line in 326 plate appearances this season, but it's still somewhat of a surprise to see the Guardians let him go with well over $10 million left on his contract.